Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 903 Recoveries, 29 New Infections

5 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola reported 29 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Friday. The country also recorded one more coronavirus-related death and 903 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

As many as 873 recoveries occurred in Luanda, 17 in Benguela, 6 in Cuanza Sul, 5 in Huíla, 1 in Cabinda and 1 in Huambo.

The health authorities announced 14 new Covid-19 infections in the provinces of Luanda, 8 in Benguela, 4 in Cabinda, 1 in Cuanza Sul, 1 in Huambo and 1 in Huíla.

The new cases involves 17 men and 12 women, aged 2 - 64 years old.

The death occurred in the province of Huambo, according to the Covid-19 daily update report.

The country has a global tally of 64,612 infections, 1,719 fatalities, 57,493 recoveries and 5,400 active patients.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X