Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 903 Recoveries, 29 New Infections

Luanda — Angola reported 29 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Friday. The country also recorded one more coronavirus-related death and 903 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

As many as 873 recoveries occurred in Luanda, 17 in Benguela, 6 in Cuanza Sul, 5 in Huíla, 1 in Cabinda and 1 in Huambo.

The health authorities announced 14 new Covid-19 infections in the provinces of Luanda, 8 in Benguela, 4 in Cabinda, 1 in Cuanza Sul, 1 in Huambo and 1 in Huíla.

The new cases involves 17 men and 12 women, aged 2 - 64 years old.

The death occurred in the province of Huambo, according to the Covid-19 daily update report.

The country has a global tally of 64,612 infections, 1,719 fatalities, 57,493 recoveries and 5,400 active patients.