Seychelles: Seychellois Runners Clock 1,500 Kilometres to Help Others Stay Clean

Seychelles' long-distance runners and walkers joined other athletes from 131 countries in a global water challenge dubbed SWEAT4SOAP.

The island's Eco-Healing marathon team under the guidance of captain Zsaklin Miklos ran 1,500 kilometres over a six-day period from October 12 to 17 as part of a global awareness campaign initiated by the Australia-based 'Thirst Foundation'.

Speaking to SNA, Miklos, who is also one of the 30 captains worldwide, described the campaign as worthwhile and fulfilling.

"It makes me believe that everything is possible and we are not alone. We care about each other's goals, we care about the future of our planet and we can all contribute to a global act," said Miklos.

The Seychelles' Eco-Healing marathon team was introduced to the global water campaign by long-distance runner Helena Sims in March and the team has since run four virtual marathons. This included the global water challenge, Run for the River campaign, Zero Waste run and the recent one in October, SWEAT4SOAP.

All the virtual marathons are led by water advocate and ultra-runner Mina Guli, the founder and CEO of 'Thirst Foundation'. The fourth marathon was geared towards buying soaps for those in need around the world.

A bar of soap will be donated for every kilometre clocked, which means that 277,378 bars of soap will be donated to schools, hospitals, and communities in need. The foundation is also donating two solar-powered water kiosks that will provide clean water to over 2,000 people for life.

Miklos has commended the 50 athletes who participated in the campaign locally for their loyalty and friendship.

"Each time I left a competition, I felt alone because competing is not a goal for me. I like to be in a family of runners where we are acting locally but our action adds up in a global change of attitude," added Miklos.

Among the local runners was long-distance athlete Maggie Harray, who has been taking part in eco-healing marathons for a decade. She contributed 45 kilometres to the campaign.

"We are used to supporting each other and since we are not having competitions, it is a good way to train and do something positive for others at the same time".

This was echoed by Mervin Elizabeth who clocked 72 kilometres.

"We are fortunate, and I wanted to make a difference in the lives of those in need. A positive act that also gives me personal satisfaction, so I am glad I took part in the marathon," he told SNA.

For his part, Michel Bijoux, who started running three years ago to stay fit clocked 110 kilometres in the SWEAT4SOAP race. He had registered for 100 kilometres as his contribution to the campaign.

"I am happy to know that someone else is touched by my action," said Bijoux.

The team from Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, posted their accomplishments on social media using Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Miklos said this was also a way to generate publicity for the island nation.

Each runner also received a certificate for their participation.