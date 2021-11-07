Africa: Mediae Takes Season Two of Mpeke Town Into Uganda On Bukedde TV in English and Luganda - Changing Farmers' Lives Through Edutainment

London — Edutainment pioneer Mediae has created several reality formats to address issues experienced by farmers in a number of East African countries. It has twinned audience-winning programmes with digital support services to help transform farmers' lives. Russell Southwood spoke to Mediae founder David Campbell about the second season of its drama show Mpeke Town that will be aired in Uganda early next year.

Mediae seems to be really hitting its stride, having developed three different reality TV formats focused on helping farmers to understand how to improve their livelihoods. It has also secured support from World Food Bank "supporting us to scale up. We're looking at taking our edutainment reality programmes into Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia. We'll take one of those formats - Shamba Shape Up - into Uganda funded by USAID. We've also shot the second season of Mpeke Town which will air on Bukedde TV in English and Luganda." The first season of the Ugandan Shamba Shape-Up will air from mid-February.

About four years ago it looked at the impact data about Shamba Shape-Up and Makutano Junction and concluded it could both create new versions of the format and extend them into a wider range of countries: "We decided to take the 16-year old education format of Makutano Junction, the issue led drama series, and see whether we could replicate it in another country. Likewise, we decided to do the same with Shamba Shape-Up a reality TV show that makes over smallholder farms while addressing key issues around increasing incomes and improving livelihoods of millions"

In addition new styles of reality TV have been explored including the series in two languages called "Don't Lose The Plot". The latter pits young farmers (Young man and a woman from Kenya and from Tanzania ) against each other to see who can make the most money sustainably side by side out of a one acre agricultural plot over the course of a year condensed down into a 13 part TV series. The competitors get access to financial inclusion and advice on mobile phones. This includes things like producing broiler chickens and growing cash crops like tomatoes and cabbages in higher volumes as well as offering ways to mitigate climate change through things like solar-powered irrigation. The programs have aired most recently in both Kenya (on Citizen TV) and in Tanzania (on Independent TV).

One of the digital support tools that went with the "Don't Lose the Plot" programme was Mukononi, a budgeting app for small plot farmers. It allowed them to build a budget for their plot and has comparable figures to help them. 17,000 farmers logged into the app and it is now available on WhatsApp.

In addition another reality series Shamba Chef was produced and broadcast based on the success of Shamba Shape. This looked at improving life in the rural kitchen by making them over and promoting clean cookstoves, improved nutrition and looked at competitors using clean cook stoves to produce the most delicious meal. Also wrapped into the process was going to the market and looking at what is most nutritious and the different food groups people need to eat. The lucky winner got a clean cook stove.

Mpeke Town (Mpeke means grain or seed in Luganda) is a TV drama and was initially funded by the Agricultural banking initiative aBi . It went out first in 2018, the protagonist is a young man whose family buys him a boda-boda to go and make his living in the city. He is robbed of it and beaten up into the bargain, having to return to his village. He meets a young women who persuades him to look at farming as way of creating a future together. Its about getting families to look at farming as a business in Uganda and how to do this.

Over 11 years the company has grown its audience for Shamba Shape Up TV series in Kenya from 3.5 million to 10 million, reaching an estimated 4.2 million households. Campbell emphasizes the point that people are choosing to watch the programme and with that comes a certain level of commitment: "People are making their own choices, deciding to watch these TV progeammes. They want to make the changes. By running 26 episodes right throughthe growing season we are seeing huge changes in knowledge, attitudes and practices (KAP study run for 1,000 farmers pre and post every series) providing essential information on impact, changes to content and where to focus the series "

One of the main forms of digital/mobile support for the programmes has been a platform called iShamba, which allows farmers to call or sms a call centre and also sign up to get weekly information on two products they are farming, this could be for example chickens ( event based information) and potatoes (seasonal based information) plus weather for the farmers location and market information from two markets. There are now 500,000 farmers using this product.

It has experimented with a pay-for offer where farmers paid US$8 for a year which had additional features like four products to choose, financial inclusion messaging, access to bank loans, signed onto Whatsapp groups for their location, Market prices and weather This has now attracted 5,000 people in the first wave. To overcome the payment hurdle, it has worked with private sector and donor partners to sign up their clients : for example, GIZ funded a youth project in Western Kenya where 3,500 of them were signed up for one and a half years providing them with a call centre and support throughout the time of the project.

In Brief

Mad Solutions acquired the distribution rights of South African feature film Angeliena by director/producer Uga Carlini. In October, Netflix launched Angeliena on its streaming service worldwide. Set in modern-day, post-apartheid South Africa, a local hospital's much-loved parking attendant, Angeliena, dares to put her lifelong dream of travelling the world into motion, when she is diagnosed with a fatal disease. The film is the debut feature film from award-winning documentary filmmaker, Uga Carlini, founder of South Africa-based Towerkop Creations, which specialises in telling female-driven stories.

The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) has advocated for launching a legislative process that will restore the collection of local radio and television licence fees to broadcasters instead of Local Government Councils.

Deutsche Welle (DW), a German public state-owned international broadcaster, has partnered with Wonderland TV, one of the fastest-growing Free to Air Channel broadcasting across Sub-Sharan Africa, to dub and broadcast the popular Eco Africa magazine program in Hausa. Hausa is a Chadic language spoken by the Hausa people, who live primarily in northern Nigeria and southern Niger, with the minority in Chad, Benin, and Cameroon. DW's Eco Africa TV programme showcases innovative concepts and best-practice initiatives from Africa and Europe and environmental and climate change ideas that inspire others to get on board or establish something of their own.

Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammad, has officially launched Digital Switch Over (DSO) in the Kano state of Nigeria, stating that 500,000 decoders had been deployed to the state to start the switchover from the switchover analogue to digital television. The announcement came as Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje disclosed that the state government would acquire and distribute an additional 100,000 units of the decoders. The 10,000 units would be distributed to state ministries, departments, and organisations, and Primary Healthcare Centers and Local Government Councils, according to Ganduje.

A new Algerian television channel went live earlier this week, becoming the region's first international news broadcaster. The AL 24 News channel, based in the capital Algiers, took a year to set up and will have an editorial team of 70 journalists who have worked in both state and international media institutions.

The Minister of Communication, Rene Emmanuel Sadi has reiterated Cameroon's commitment to ensure easy access to quality information as provided for by the various instruments in the Constitution.

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has charged the newly constituted Committee overseeing the reorganisation of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to work with commitment while also speeding up efforts at repositioning the state broadcaster as one of the leading players in the Ghanaian media landscape.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Nigeria South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Multichoice maintains it is unconcerned about Netflix and plans to compete in Africa by providing exclusive sports content and regionalised local content to DStv and Showmax subscribers who no longer want to watch everything from Hollywood. Like all traditional pay-TV operators worldwide, Multichoice is under intense pressure to evolve and innovate rapidly in the lucrative but fiercely contested space of subscription video content, as digital streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video devour global users. Calvo Mawela, CEO of Multichoice Group, said the company is not nervous about Netflix, which is expected to reach 5.84 million subscribers in Africa by 2026, and Disney+, which is expected to reach 2.17 million subscribers in Africa by 2026.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has issued an invitation to tender (ITT) for Host Broadcast and TV Services for select tournaments in 2022 and 2023, including the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021, its showcase event. According to the company, the cup will be an "eagerly anticipated return for African football's premier prize". The tournament will host 52 matches played in five cities, namely: Douala, Yaoundé, Bafoussam, Garoua, and Limbe. The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 will be held from January 9 to February 6 2022, with the opening match taking place on January 9 in Yaoundé's newly constructed Olembe Stadium. Due to a comprehensive agreement between CAF and the Local Organising Committee, most of the local Host Broadcast solution is already in place. However, the company is still looking for partners to 'complete the services' in a variety of areas such as host broadcast production, satellite distribution, graphics, and broadcaster coordination services. The process is designed to allow CAF to select companies most suited to achieving the organisation's objectives of providing "quality" coverage of the tournament and providing a high-quality viewing experience to fans in Africa and internationally.