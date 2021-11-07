Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Testing Stations in the Central Region.

On the other hand, five patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,775 while the number of deaths stands at 46.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,948.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

07 November 2021