Tanzania: Taifa Stars Intensify Prep for DR Congo Encounter

Dar es Salaam — As the national football team (Taifa Stars) foreign based players are expected to join the team today, the technical bench have intensified the team's training ahead of the Fifa World Cup qualifier against DR Congo.

The match, which will be held next Thursday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium from 4pm, is very crucial for Taifa Stars in order to qualify for the playoff stage of the Qatar World Cup finals.

So far all local based players have already joined the team's training under head coach Kim Poulsen.

Three players featuring in foreign leagues, Mbwana Samatta, Simon Msuva and Novatus Dismass are expected to join the team today, according to Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Information Officer Clifford Ndimbo.

Ndimbo said the team's captain, Mbwana Samatta, who plays for Royal Antwerp in Belgium, was expected to arrive first and later Msuva who plays for Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

According to the TFF official, Dismass, who plays for Maccab Tel Aviv, was expected to arrive last night ahead of the match.

Ndimbo said the technical bench have revised the training schedule and the team will now train twice a day.

He said the move has been made with the aim improving the players' tactics and techniques ahead of the crucial match. Ndimbo explained that Taifa Stars need to win the duel in order to put one leg into the World Cup qualification playoffs. As per the group J standings, Taifa Stars are at the top with seven points while DR Congo are third after collecting five points.

The victory for Taifa Stars will mean that they will continue to dominate the top position, but that will depend on the result of another group J match pitting Benin and Madagascar. Benin have also collected seven points, but are placed second because of having less goal average. The bottom placed Madagascar, who are also in group J, have the chance of advancing, but that will depend on their next match result against Benin. Madagascar have so far collected three points and the win over Benin will revive their hope of qualifying for the playoffs.

After meeting DR Congo, Taifa Stars will travel to Antananarivo, Madagascar, to play their group final match on November 14.