Angola: World Bank Vice Presidents in Angola for New Partnerships

6 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The World Bank Regional Vice-President for Eastern and Southern Africa, Hafez Ghanem, arrives in Angola on the 8th of this month, for a new partnership with the Angolan Executive.

In addition to Hafex Ghanem, the full delegation also includes Sérgio Pimenta, Regional Vice-President of the IFC-International Finance Corporation, one of the arms of the World Bank Group (WBG).

The joint visit to Angola, from 8 to 11 November 2021, aims to discuss the work of the World Bank Group and the new partnership for Angola, focused on the agenda of reforms and economic diversification strategies.

Climate change and adaptation, empowering women and girls are other items on the agenda.

During the joint visit, Hafex Ghanem and Sérgio Pimenta will meet with Angolan Government officials, civil society organizations, development partners and representatives of the private sector.

The two vice-presidents will be guided by the executive director of the WBG for Angola, Armando Manuel, who is a former finance minister.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X