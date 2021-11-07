Angola: World Bank Vice Presidents in Angola for New Partnerships

Luanda — The World Bank Regional Vice-President for Eastern and Southern Africa, Hafez Ghanem, arrives in Angola on the 8th of this month, for a new partnership with the Angolan Executive.

In addition to Hafex Ghanem, the full delegation also includes Sérgio Pimenta, Regional Vice-President of the IFC-International Finance Corporation, one of the arms of the World Bank Group (WBG).

The joint visit to Angola, from 8 to 11 November 2021, aims to discuss the work of the World Bank Group and the new partnership for Angola, focused on the agenda of reforms and economic diversification strategies.

Climate change and adaptation, empowering women and girls are other items on the agenda.

During the joint visit, Hafex Ghanem and Sérgio Pimenta will meet with Angolan Government officials, civil society organizations, development partners and representatives of the private sector.

The two vice-presidents will be guided by the executive director of the WBG for Angola, Armando Manuel, who is a former finance minister.