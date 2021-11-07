Angola: Bna's New Cash Center to Process Over 800 Million Banknotes

Lubango — The construction of the new "Cash Center" (logistics center of the Angolan Central Bank, B.N.A) in the Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone, since August, will store and process more than 800 million banknotes.

The Construction works, which will be completed in July 2022, are part of the modernization of the BNA services and will boost the management of the Circulating Environment.

According to the BNA director for Currency Circulation, Sebastião Banganga, the works are proceeding at a good pace and are under the responsibility of Omatapalo construction company.

Speaking to ANGOP, on the sidelines of a forum on "The management of the Circulating Currency", Sebastiao Banganga stressed that the BNA is also working on the rehabilitation of regional infrastructures in the provinces of Lunda Norte, Huíla, Benguela and Uige.

He also said that in the provinces where the BNA is not physically installed, they are opening custody houses, in partnership with commercial banks.

With these investments, according to the source, the regional delegations will start to process 33 bills per second, an ability to pack 10,000 bills in one minute, in addition to selecting those that are poorly preserved.

The BNA's challenges, according to the source, are also the opening of more value chains, as well as the emergence of an intermediary entity between the BNA and the commercial banks, called "ETV's".

He informed that at present, for the management of the Currency, in addition to the regional delegations, they opt for seven commercial banks and four custodians.

On the other hand, he recalled that from January 1st to July 31st, 2022, the banknotes of the 2012 series will lose validity, that is, they will no longer be accepted as a payment instrument.

The official stated that the BNA is working on a calendar to remove from circulation of these banknotes from the 2012 series, resulting from Notice/2020 of 10 July.