Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Registers 1660 Recoveries

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities announced, this Saturday, the recovery of 1660 patients and 42 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, 1650 recovered people live in Luanda and 10 in Huíla province.

As for the new infections 25 were diagnosed in Luanda, 7 in Uíge, 5 in Cabinda, 2 in Cunene and Moxico and 1 in Bengo.

With ages between 1 month and 72 years, the group has 26 male and 16 female patients.

In the past 24 hours, the local labs have processed 2,547 samples by RT-PCR, with a daily positivity rate of 1.6%.

Angola has a total of 64,654 confirmed cases, of which 1,719 deaths, 59,153 recoveries and 3,782 active.

Regarding the current diseased, 10 are in critical conditions, 6 severe, 25 moderate, 20 mild and 3721 asymptomatic.

There are 61 hospitalized patients in the treatment centers, while 61 citizens are in institutional quarantine and 96 contacts of positive cases are under medical surveillance.