Angola At Intra-African Fair With About 20 Companies

Luanda — Angola will participate with around twenty companies in the 2nd edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2021), which takes place from 15 to 21 November, in Durban, South Africa, under the motto "Transforming Africa".

In this event, Angola hopes, through the Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX), to attract investors to the most diverse sectors of the economy with the presentation of a set of business opportunities, tax incentives and favorable conditions provided for in the "Law of Private Investment".

The business class, which will occupy a large part of the Angola pavilion, will seek to establish partnerships and exhibit their products and services.

The Angola pavilion plans to host, among other stands, the stands of Sonangol, Opaia, BAI, Catoca and Refriango, ZEE, Kubinga, Gulkis, Steel Door, Food Care, Sino-Ord, JPNM, Alltrans, Federation of Women Entrepreneurs of Angola ( FMEA), the Community of Exporting and Internationalized Companies of Angola (CEEIA) and the Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX).

Intra-African Trade Fair - Organization

The event, which will take place specifically in the KwaZulu-Natal region, is an initiative of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbak), in collaboration with the African Union and the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to the organization of IATF 2021, projections for this event indicate business and investments valued at US$40 billion, against US$32 billion in the first edition (2018).

For this year, 10,000 delegates, visitors, traders and journalists from 55 countries are expected to attend the conference, while in 2018 the number of participants was 2,500 participants from 45 countries.

Regarding the number of exhibitors, the 2nd edition of the IATF 2021 is expected to host 1 100.

Key Sectors

The exhibition is aimed at the sectors of agriculture, livestock, automobile, clothing and textiles, construction and infrastructure, goods and services, creative industries including entertainment, education, energy and power, engineering, finance, health and pharmaceutical, ICT, innovation, logistics, production, mining exploration standards and young start-up.