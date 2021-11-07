Somalia, Egypt Discuss Cooperation

7 November 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League Ilyas Sheikh Omar met with the Director of the International Center for Conflict Resolution and Peace in Cairo, Ambassador Ahmed Abdilatif.

The sides discussed ways to increase the training provided to Somalia which is related to rebuilding the country and strengthening the civil service by strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

The Somali ambassador stressed the importance of the International Center for Conflict Resolution and Peacekeeping in Cairo building the capacity of developing countries in the areas of peace and security, especially in countering extremism leading to terrorism, combating illegal immigration and human trafficking, the role of women in peace and security, climate change and their relationship to security and development.

The Ambassador thanked Egypt for its invaluable contribution to world peace and its relentless efforts in international cooperation and commended the work of the Cairo Regional and International Center for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development.

