Tanzania: One Year in Office - Mwinyi's Success Story

ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has outlined achievements he has recorded in the past one year since he was elected to the top most office in October last year, assuring islanders of a brighter future.

Dr Mwinyi, who is the head of eighth phase administration in Zanzibar, mentioned the achievements in the aspects of politics, social and economic angles, yesterday during an event held in Unguja.

He said politically, under his administration, Zanzibar has continued to be a peaceful place for people to live and engage in different activities.

"In the past one year, the government has managed to maintain, protect and uphold unity, solidarity and harmony among all Zanzibaris," he noted.

He said maintaining peace and solidarity was key towards boosting the national economy; sustaining the provision of social services as well as attracting investments in the island.

Dr Mwinyi also commended Islanders for their support of the government's efforts on stabilising the archipelago, assuring of the government's commitment to continue maintaining the prevailing peace and unity.

"I'm also commending our security and defence forces for their dedicated efforts to protecting our country, their work has a lot to do with the prevailing peace," he noted.

On the economic aspect, President Mwinyi said despite Covid-19 pandemic, the government has managed to take appropriate actions that are now paying off.

He said, the economy of Zanzibar is now picking up, signalling the stabilisation of the world economy.

"Statistics show that in the first two quarters of this year, the economy of Zanzibar grew at an average of 4.35 per cent, I believe that the economy will continue to grow," he explained.

During his first year in the office, Zanzibar also recorded an increase in revenue collections.

According to him, in a period between November last year and September this year, revenue collections increased to 710.8bn/- equivalent to 69 per cent of the target that was set at 1.02tri/-.

He said, the collections were an increase of 24 per cent compared to 572bn/- of the corresponding period in November 2019 and September 2020.

Regarding the tourism and heritage sector, the President said his government has continued to improve the docket that was affected by Covid-19.

"Currently, there are 34 airline companies that are flying to Zanzibar, a list that includes seven new companies that commenced their trips this year," he explained.

Adding: "Efforts to search for new markets in Eastern Europe and Far East have started paying off as we have received a total of 330,000 tourists from November 2020 to August 2021 compared to 273,000 tourists, who were received in the corresponding period between November 2019 and August 2020. This is an increase of 17 per cent".

He also spoke of the Blue Economy sector, noting that in the past one year, the government issued tenders for multi-client size map survey and so far three companies have returned their bids.

"The government is continuing with the process of analysing the bids before coming up with a conclusion on who will be awarded a tender," he said, adding this was crucial towards practical implementation of the Blue Economy.

Dr Mwinyi said his government has also continued with efforts to improve infrastructures, saying a total of 23.5bn/- has been set aside for construction of a 22.1-km long road from Chake Chake to Wete.

"Moreover, the government is preparing for construction of 300kms of district roads at a cost of 80 million US Dollars," he said.

Speaking on social services, President Mwinyi said his administration has managed to improve service provision in education, health and water sectors.

He said the government will continue to undertake different construction projects that include libraries for 11 schools in Unguja and Pemba, three new schools, improvement of infrastructures at health facilities and increasing accessibility of clean and safe water in Zanzibar.