Tanzania: As Tanzania Turns 60 Opportunities Are Limitless, With a Few Disappointments

There are a few stories that offer answers to what Tanzania is as it marks its 60th birthday in December: A place where the possibilities right now appear bountiful, writes SALOME GREGORY

In a few weeks, on December 9, Tanzania will celebrate its 60th Independence anniversary. The occasion raises the ageold questions: "What makes Tanzania tick?" and "What are the daily struggles that define it?" What will come to the mind of an ordinary East African when they think of their neighbour, this country that some might not be aware that it shares a border with eight states?

It's a geography that offers a realistic glimpse of everyday life in small-town Tanzania. The streets Kibirizi port, located 2.6km from Kigoma port in Kigoma Region, gives one a realistic glimpse of everyday life in a small town in Tanzania. Business is brisk on this sunny afternoon as traders and their customers trade in fish.

In the vessels anchored off the shore, workers load tonnes of cargo in preparation for the journey across Lake Tanganyika to eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, which relies on supplies from its neighbour across the lake. There is a wide variety of goods to be transported, predominantly food - tomatoes, pineapples and soft drinks. Those who have been involved in this business for many years readily admit that it is a profitable venture. They will also tell you how risky and sometimes dangerous it can be.

Hashimu Musa, 40, who lives in Katonga village in Kigoma, will tell you that the business of transporting goods to DRC is rewarding.