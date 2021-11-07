Kenya: 16 Arrested Mukuru Slum for Extortion, Illegal Power Connection

Sixteen suspects have been arrested for allegedly extorting money from residents in Mukuru slums, matatu and bodaboda operators.

Makadara police boss Timon Odingo said the suspects were demanding money from the slum residents after making illegal electricity connections in Lunga Lunga and Sinai slums.

"The suspects forced residents to give them money after illegally connecting electricity in the slums. They also forced matatu and bodaboda operators to pay a 'fee' in order to pick and drop customers at designated stages along Lunga Lunga Road in Nairobi's Industrial Area," Mr Odingo told journalists on Sunday.

He said intelligence reports showed that some people were planning to cause chaos before, during and after the 2022 General Election.

Mr Odingo said the police were keen to carry out operations in areas believed to be violence hotspots during elections.

"The aim of the operation is to arrest all suspects who are planning to cause chaos as we approach the 2022 General Election. We have launched raids in every slum to flush out the criminals," he said.

He called on the youth to refrain from being used by politicians to cause violence. Mr Odingo said that the suspects were moving from house to house as they demanded money.

"These groups demand money for illegal electricity connections in the slums, they also charge fees to allow matatus and bodaboda riders to pick customers on different stages along Lunga Lunga Road," he added.