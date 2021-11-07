Tanzania: Samia - Rally Behind Mwinyi

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has called on Zanzibaris to keep on supporting the President of Zanzibar Dr Hussein Mwinyi to enable him continue improving provision of social services and take the Isles into the next level of development.

She made the call on Saturday in a phone call during an event to commemorate the first anniversary of President Mwinyi's leadership since he assumed the Zanzibar top office.

The Head of State also commended Dr Mwinyi for his ongoing efforts to bring development in the Isles, saying within the short period of time President Mwinyi has managed to bring a lot of development programmes.

"We have to support him in all he is doing, his slogan of the future is bright cannot be attained if he doesn't get full support from all of us," urged President Samia.

On Wednesday, President Samia sent a congratulatory message to Dr Mwinyi for clocking one year since he took oath of the highest office in Zanzibar during which she also reaffirmed her commitment to strengthen relations between the two sides of the Union.

"I wish to congratulate you for your accomplishments in one year of your leadership since you became the eighth President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council of Zanzibar. We, Zanzibaris, have trust in you and wish you the best of luck in building Zanzibar. I promise you more cooperation," said President Samia on her twitter account.

Dr Mwinyi was also accredited for managing the Government of National Unity (GNU), in accordance with the 2006 constitution of Zanzibar.

Article 9 (3) of the Constitution states; "the structure of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar or any of its organs and the discharge of its functions shall be so affected as to take into account the need to promote national unity in the country and the overall goal of attaining democracy."

On Friday, President Samia also eulogised the late Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, saying unity and reconciliation are the precious treasures, which the late veteran politician left for Zanzibaris.

She challenged all politicians in the country to emulate the late Maalim Seif, who always built bridges to bring people together, instead of erecting separation walls, describing the late statesman as the real teacher not only for students in classrooms but all wananchi.

"The people of Maalim Seif's calibre are rare; we were privileged to have him in the country and wisdom dictates us to preserve his records for the current and future generations," Ms Samia said, crediting the former opposition icon in Zanzibar politics with peace and tranquility that currently prevails in the islands.

Dr Mwinyi dedicated a whole week for a series of activities to celebrate the first anniversary of his presidency, after emerging triumphantly in the October 27/28 general elections.

Speaking at the event yesterday, Dr Mwinyi also thanked President Samia for her assistance in implementation of the development agenda in the island.

"President Samia has been there for us all the time, whenever I needed her interventions she was acting accordingly, I really appreciate her continued support," said President Mwinyi.