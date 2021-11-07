Tanzania: Simba Hire Real Madrid Coach As Gomes Heir

SIMBA have announced Spanish Manager, Pablo Franco as a replacement to sacked Didier Gomes, the club's website revealed on Saturday.

Born June 11th, 1980, is a Spanish football manager born in Spanish capital, Madrid. The coach's highest profiled club is Real Madrid and served the Spanish giants as Assistant Manager in 2018.

At Real Madrid, he worked under Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari. He was an assistant manager at Coria CF and CF Fuenlabrada, and started his managerial career at CD Santa Eugenia in 2010. On 27 January 2012 he returned to Fuenlabrada as a fitness coach. On 5 July 2012 Franco was named CD Illescas manager, with his side in Tercera División.

On 11 June of the following year he was appointed at the helm of fellow league team CD Puertollano; in his first and only campaign he led the club to a first position in their group, but the Castile-La Mancha side renounced promotion due to financial problems.

On 28th July, 2014 Franco was appointed Getafe CF B manager. On 26 February, 2015, after the resignation of Quique Flores, he was named interim manager of the main squad, and appeared in his professional match two days later in a 2-3 away loss to Málaga.

On 3 March 2015 Franco's spell in the main squad was further extended, with Javier Casquero as his assistant. Eight days later, after a 2-1 away win against Córdoba , the duo was officially granted until the end of the season.

On 1 June 2015, after avoiding relegation with the main squad, he was relieved from his duties. On 10 March of the following year he was appointed manager of Georgian club FC Saburtalo Tbilisi, joining compatriot Manolo Hierro. In 2018 he was Real Madrid's Assistant Manager and from 2019-2021 he coached Al-Qadsia.

Meanwhile, Simba have revealed plans to launch 'Simba Soccer City' are unfolding well such that once fully established, the project will shake the entire continent due to its intensive scope.

This was disclosed recently by the club's chairman Murtaza Mangungu who pointed out that the project is being spearheaded by Simba's sponsor Mohamed Dewji 'Mo'.

He elaborated that the reason for Mo to step down as the chairman of the club was reached because he wanted to spend more time in improving infrastructure of the club.

"We have a big project known as Simba Soccer City which will soon be launched and it will probably shake the entire Africa.

This issue is under the guidance of Mo himself and he has already established a small committee to facilitate its establishment," he said.

Mangungu seized the opportunity to assure Simba members and fans that the club is strong and that they will be able to defend the season's premier league title and that they will perform well in the confederation cup.

"They should have trust in their team which is destined to achieve a lot this season. There is no need to create pressure which will deprive confidence among our players to do well," said him.

He also urged Simba players to put it all on the battlefield and that they should not lose focus insisting that the management is closely monitoring them.

In the mini-transfer window, any player who will be seen as unfit to help Simba will be released without considering his name or influence in the club.

We will also use the window to make extra big signings to boost our team," the chairman narrated. The next stop for Simba in the NBC Premier League will be at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza on November 19th when they will face Ruvu Shooting who have picked the venue as their home territory.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Simba won 1-0 against Namungo in their previous league match courtesy of substitute Meddie Kagere who scored in the addition time to help his side collect maximum points.

As such, from five matches played, Simba have registered three wins and two draws and they are the only side yet to concede a goal with their shot-stopper Aishi Manula enjoying a five-game clean sheet.

On the other hand, Ruvu Shooting suffered a heavy 3-1 defeat from Young Africans in their past league match hence they will need to provide answers as they play against two big giants in back to back duels.

Boniface Mkwasa's team are placed 10th on the table with six points and just like Simba, they have also scored three goals from their five played league fixtures