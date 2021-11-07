Tanzania: Govt Allocates 3.440bn/ - for Construction of 'Satellite' Schools in Kagera

KAGERA Regional Commissioner (RC) Major Gen Charles Mbuge has hailed the government for allocating over 3.440bn/- for the construction of 'satellite' schools to ensure that no child is left on the wayside from 2022.

Equally, he tasked District Executive Directors (DEDs) to make close follow-up and ensure value for money on the projects.

"On behalf of Kagera residents, I thank President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her efforts to improve key sectors in the country including education. At least 43 'satellite schools and 172 classrooms were under construction. No child of school going-age will be left on the way-side from next year," he said.

Giving a breakdown, he said Biharamulo Council will construct 17 'satellite schools and 68 classrooms and was allocated 1.360bn/-, while Ngara DC will construct six schools and 39 classrooms and it has been allocated with 780m/-.

Other Councils with funds in brackets include Muleba Council constructing seven satellite schools and 26 classrooms (520m/-), Kyerwa will construct eight schools and 24 classrooms (480m/), Missenyi would construct three schools and 10 classrooms (200m/-), while Karagwe DC will construct two satellite centres and five classrooms (100m/).

Major Gen Mbuge further thanked the government for allocating about 14.180bn/- for constructing 790 classrooms for secondary schools, a project expected to be completed before December 15, this year.

Under the project, Muleba District Council was constructing 208 classrooms at a cost of 4.160bn/-, while Ngara DC will construct 77 classrooms (1.540bn/-).

Missenyi will construct 53 classrooms (1.060bn/-), Kyerwa will construct 85 classrooms (1.700bn/-), Karagwe Council was undertaking the construction of 80 classrooms to cost 1,600bn/-.

Biharamulo Council will construct 91 classrooms at a cost of 1.820bn/-, Bukoba DC to construct 85 classrooms (1.700bnn/-) while Bukoba Municipal Council will be constructing 30 classrooms to cost 600m/--.