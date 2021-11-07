Tanzania: Court Once Again Fails to Deliver Judgment Against Ex Pccb Accountant

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam has once again failed to deliver judgment in the economic trial of former Chief Accountant with Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Geoffrey Gugai and other three accused persons.

Senior Resident Magistrate Joseph Luambano on Friday adjourned the session to November 12 this year on behalf of Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba, the presiding magistrate who got an emergence.

Advocate Alex Mgongolwa for the accused persons, requested the court to set a nearest date of delivery of the judgment so as to end-up the matter, which has now been postponed for three times.

Gugai and three others are facing 43 charges relating to forgery and possession of property contrary to their income. Gugai allegedly committed the offenses between January 2005 and December 2015.

The charges include 19 for forging property documents, 23 for embezzlement and one for possession of property in excess of legal income. Apart from Gugai, the other accused persons in the case are George Makaranga, Leonard Mabai and Yasin Katera.

The accused were first arraigned on November 16, 2017 and were denied bail on charges of embezzlement.

The prosecution alleged that Gugai purported to show that on different dates he had sold plots to Zena Mgallah, Saleh Asas, Arif Premji, Edith Mbatia, Manwal Masalakulangwa, Rose Abdallah and Patrick Magesa, while it was untrue.

Such plots, according to the Prosecution, are situated at Mbweni JKT, Gomba in Arumeru district, Ununio in Kinondoni, Mwambani and Mwakidila Magaoni in Tanga, Mwarongo in Tanga, Bunju, Kaole Bagamoyo, Buyuni Temeke and Itega in Dodoma and Nyegezi in Mwanza.

It is alleged also that within the same period and place, with intent to defraud, Gugai and Makaranga made one false sale agreement showing that Gugai had sold a plot situated at Bunju in Kinondoni Municipality to Makaranga while it was not true.

The court was told further that within the same period and place, Gugai and Aloys forged four sale agreements for plots situated at Nyamhongolo, Bugarika, Biseke and Nyegezi in Mwanza, purportedly showing that Gugai had sold them to Aloys while it was false.

It is alleged by the Prosecution also that between January and June 2016 in the city, Gugai and Katera forged two sale agreements for certificate of occupancies for plots situated at Nyegezi in Mwanza showing that Gugai had sold them to Katera while it was untrue.

On money laundering offences, the trial attorneys alleged that Gugai disguised the establishment of true ownership of the plots situated at Mbweni JKT, Gomba in Arumeru district, Ununio in Kinondoni, Mwambani and Mwakidila Magaoni in Tanga, Mwarongo in Tanga, Bunju, Kaole Bagamoyo, Buyuni Temeke, Be-Centre and Itega in Dodoma and Nyegezi in Mwanza.