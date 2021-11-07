South Africa: Bok 'Bomb Squad' Exploded to Sink Wales, Underlining Their Value

analysis

Wales 18 (12) South Africa 23 (9): The Springboks made a winning start to their three-match tour through the UK by beating Wales 23-18, but it was not a perfect performance.

There was a time when it felt inevitable that a Springbok team would somehow surrender a late lead to lose tight games. That entire mindset has changed, because now it feels like the Springboks will win even when they're trailing going into the final 10 minutes.

The Boks' growing composure in the tense final minutes of brutal Test matches is just one of the many areas in which they have excelled in recent years. That composure is a consequence of a bench that not only lifts Bok spirits, but demoralises opponents.

After a tough 50-60 minutes, instead of the pressure easing and spaces opening up, opponents realise it's about to become more suffocating and brutal.

On Saturday, at a cold and wet Principality stadium, the world champions overcame a 12-9 halftime deficit to come from behind and win -- like they did in the second and third Tests against the British & Irish Lions and against the All Blacks earlier this year.

Replacement hooker Malcolm Marx scored the decisive...