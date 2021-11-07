Sudan: University of Khartoum Deans Reject Sudan Coup, Suspend Studies Indefinitely

7 November 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Council of Deans of the University of Khartoum have announced the suspension of studies indefinitely, "in rejection of the military coup and condemned attacks on students by forces of the junta".

The statement, issued on Saturday following an emergency meeting of the Council of Deans of the University of Khartoum, which is considered the most prestigious of Sudanese universities, "suspends studies in all faculties of the university for an indefinite period".

The deans denounce the Sudanese security forces attacks on university students and the university's board of trustees stressed in their statement its rejection of the coup. Members of the Council of Deans unanimously directed the legal department "to initiate criminal proceedings against those involved in acts of assault against students and the university, and to investigate this matter, with full documentation of these blatant abuses against students and the university."

The deans decided to extend the suspension of studies, that has been in effect since morning of the coup on October 25, in all university faculties for an indefinite period. The meeting praised the role of the university guard in protecting the university's institutions during the last period.

The meeting also valued the roles of the university administration, deans of faculties and professors and their efforts in evacuating male and female students from boarding schools during the unfortunate events.

