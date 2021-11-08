Sierra Leone: At Least 90 Killed in Sierra Leone Fuel Tanker Explosion

State House, Sierre Leone
Sierre Leone president addresses residents at the scene of a deadly oil tanker explosion in Freetown on November 7, 2021.
6 November 2021
Radio France Internationale
By Paul Myers

At least 90 people were killed and more than 100 wounded in Freetown on Saturday when a fuel tanker exploded following a collision.

Authorities in Sierra Leone have not released an official death toll but Sinneh Kamara, the manager of the central state morgue in Freetown, said it had received 91 bodies following the blast.

A further 100 casualties were taken hospitals and clinics across the capital, deputy health minister Amara Jambai told Reuters news agency.

"We've got so many casualties, burnt corpses," said Brima Bureh Sesay, head of the National Disaster Management Agency, in a video from the scene shared online. "It's a terrible, terrible accident."

Images online showed several badly burned victims lying on the streets as fire blazed through shops and houses nearby.

"My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result," President Julius Maada Bio tweeted.

Deeply disturbed by the tragic fires and the horrendous loss of life around the Wellington PMB area. My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result. My Government will do everything to support affected families. pic.twitter.com/xJRA1UtCJJ - President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) November 6, 2021

"My government will do everything to support affected families."

Accidents with tanker trucks in have killed dozens of people who gathered at the site to collect spilled fuel and were hit by secondary blasts.

In 2019, a tanker explosion in eastern Tanzania killed 85 people, while around 50 people were killed in a similar incident in Democratic Republic of Congo in 2018."

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X