Egypt Condoles With Sierra Leone Over Tanker Explosion

Egypt has extended its condolences to Sierra Leone over the massive fuel tanker explosion that left over 90 people dead and scores of others injured on Friday.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Saturday 06/11/2021, Egypt offered heartfelt sympathies to the government and people of Sierra Leone, wishing the wounded speedy recovery.

A fuel tanker exploded on the outskirts of Sierra Leone's seaside capital of Freetown late Friday, killing at least 90 people and wounding dozens of others in one of the deadliest accidents the West African nation has endured in years.