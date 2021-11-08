Egypt Condoles With Sierra Leone Over Tanker Explosion

6 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has extended its condolences to Sierra Leone over the massive fuel tanker explosion that left over 90 people dead and scores of others injured on Friday.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Saturday 06/11/2021, Egypt offered heartfelt sympathies to the government and people of Sierra Leone, wishing the wounded speedy recovery.

A fuel tanker exploded on the outskirts of Sierra Leone's seaside capital of Freetown late Friday, killing at least 90 people and wounding dozens of others in one of the deadliest accidents the West African nation has endured in years.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X