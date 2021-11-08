Nigeria: Ikoyi Building Collapse - One More Body Recovered

7 November 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Segun James

One more body has been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Lagos state government, in press statement Sunday night signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said that the body was recovered on Saturday, bringing the number of bodies retrieved from the rubble to 43.

"There are 15 survivors and 49 persons have reported that their loved ones are missing.

At the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba, the identification of bodies continues.

"Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, once again, commiserates with the families of those who died in the incident."

