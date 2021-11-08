Nigeria: Niger Kidnap Kingpin Also Involved in Uniabuja Abduction, Says Commissioner

Minna — A kidnap kingpin, whose building suspected to have been purchased from proceeds of crime, was demolished in Niger State, has been identified as one of the criminals that abducted some senior staff members of the University of Abuja last week.

The leader of the criminal gang, Mohammed Ahmadu, 35, has been apprehended and handed over to the security agencies for continuation of investigation.

Ahmadu was said to have confessed to the UniAbuja kidnap, and his confessional statements was reported to have assisted in the rescue of those abducted.

The Niger State Commissioner for Local Government, Mr. Emmanuel Umar, flanked by heads of security agencies in the state, made the disclosure of the arrest of Ahmadu at the police headquarters in Minna at the weekend.

Umar explained that based on credible information in relation to the kidnapping incident at University of Abuja, a joint security operation led to the arrest of Ahmadu, saying: "The suspect, upon interrogation, confessed to have participated in five other kidnappings."

The commissioner said Ahmadu's confession led to the rescue of the kidnapped staff members and families of the University of Abuja, pointing out that "the suspect used proceeds of his nefarious activities to buy the house demolished by the state government last Friday night at Nkangbe area of Minna.

Umar reiterated the commitment of the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, to continue to protect lives and property of the people as well as rid the state of all criminal activities.

"The state government will not allow the state to be a safe haven for kidnappers, bandits or any criminal," Umar said, advising the people to be vigilant always and report to security agencies suspicious activities around their communities, as he also assured them that such information would be treated with utmost confidentiality.