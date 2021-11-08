Africa: FAO/WHO Joint Media Advisory - Codex Alimentarius Commission

5 November 2021
World Health Organization (Geneva)
press release

The 44th session of the Codex Alimentarius Commission will be held online from 8 to 18 November 2021 with members of the international food standards-setting body expected to approve a series of standards, guidelines and codes of practice. Sessions will be held on 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15 November (12.00-15.00 CET), with the adoption of the report scheduled for 17 and 18 November.

The following Codex Committees and Task Forces have met virtually in 2021 to complete work on a range of standards which have been proposed for adoption by CAC44:

  • Spices and Culinary Herbs
  • Contaminants in Foods
  • Methods of Analysis and Sampling
  • Food Import and Export Inspection and Certification Systems
  • Residues of Veterinary Drugs in Foods
  • Pesticide Residues
  • Food Additives
  • Food Labelling
  • Antimicrobial Resistance

During its 44th session the Commission will also examine the possible need and mechanism for Codex to address and provide guidance on new food sources and production systems (e.g. microalgae, cell culture based food products, 3D printed foods, etc.), and review the updates of the FAO Food Safety Strategy 2022-2031 and WHO Global Strategy for Food Safety 2022-2030. The Commission will also elect a new Chairperson and three Vice Chairpersons.

Information for journalists

The proceedings of the 44th session of the Codex Alimentarius Commission will be webcast in six Official languages.

Real-time summaries of key decisions made by the Codex Alimentarius Commission will be published on the websites of both FAO and WHO as they happen.

About Codex

Established in 1963 by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO), the Codex Alimentarius Commission is the UN food standards body charged with protecting consumer health and ensuring fair practices in international food trade.

Comprising 189 Members and 240 observer organizations, the Codex Alimentarius Commission meets annually to adopt food safety and quality standards and related recommendations. This is its 44th session.

