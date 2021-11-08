Nigeria: I Will Quit Partisan Politics in 2023, Says Bode George

7 November 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Andrew Ojiezel

Former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Chief Olabode George has said that he would quit partisan politics by 2023.

Speaking at a ceremony to honour some elected national officers from Lagos state and celebrate the successful conduct of the party's national convention held last week, he condemned the recent invasion of the home of Justice Mary Ukeago Odili of the Supreme Court of Nigeria by yet unknown security agents.

George said the invasion was " a testimony about our state of aberration and uncertainties".

On why he wanted to quit partisan politics by 2023, he said the decision was taken based on advice given to him by his family members, more so that age is having a toll on him.

"I want to quit the leadership position in 2023,I will remove myself from partisan politics, my family members advised me to have more time to myself, my system also does not support running around."

On whether the decision was taken because he had been pushed aside in the scheme of things, he said , "I am not pushed aside, I am well known and well accepted in the party, I am not pushed aside. I am well known. I have gotten to my political zenith in the party, I have participated in the party actively and that gave me a wealth of experience I want to share," he said.

George while congratulating all the new officials of the party elected at the convention held in Abuja said the convention has demonstrated so vividly the great possibilities that the PDP is indeed the party that can break and remove the various afflictions presently halting Nigeria's democracy.

