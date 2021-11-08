Nigeria: #AnambraDecides2021 - INEC to Hold Supplementary Elections On Tuesday in Ihiala

Results were announced for all other LGAs with the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Charles Soludo, winning in 18 of the 20 LGAs for which results were declared.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), has fixed Tuesday, November 9 for a supplementary election in Ihiala Local Government Area in Anambra.

The returning officer for Saturday's governorship election in the state, Florence Obi, announced this early Monday after suspending the declaration of the final results of the election.

The process was suspended because there was no election conducted in Ihiala LGA, Mrs Obi said.

"I, professor Florence Obi hereby announce the suspension of results and the declaration of the winner until the supplementary election is held in the 326 polling units in Ihiala LGA. I have confirmed with the commission that supplementary elections will take place on Tuesday 9 November 2021.

"Therefore, collection shall resume thereafter," she noted.

Mrs Obi cited serious security threat as the major reason there was no deployment of material and personnel like every other place election held.

She was not specific on the type and veracity of the threat.

Ihiala is the only one of Anambra's 21 LGAs where elections could not hold.

Results were announced for all other LGAs with the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Charles Soludo, winning in 18 of the 20 LGAs for which results were declared.

"Clause 47 of the Revised Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of elections provides that supplementary elections shall be conducted where the commission due to logistic challenges is unable to deploy on Election Day," Mrs Obi said.

"Given the foregoing, it becomes imperative to bring Ihiala Local Government Area at par with the other 20 local government areas in this election before we can make a valid declaration in this election or take any further action based on the extant laws.

"Therefore, I, Professor Florence Banku Obi, in my capacity as Returning Officer for this election, hereby announce the suspension of the process of collation of results and declaration of a winner until a supplementary election is held in the 326 polling units in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state."