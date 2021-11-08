Nigeria: #AnambraDecides2021 - This Is the Most Difficult Election I Have Experienced - INEC Official

According to the official, the low voter turnout in some polling units is one of the major problems experienced during the election.

A resident electoral commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Samuel Egwu, has expressed dissatisfaction over the 2021 Anambra governorship election which has been declared inconclusive.

Mr Egwu, on Sunday, described the election as "the most difficult" during a programme tagged; "Sunday Politics," on Channels Television.

According to him, the low voter turnout in some polling units is one of the major problems experienced during the election, adding that it is not good for Nigeria's democracy.

He said: "I came into INEC in August 2017, since then, I have been part of many elections, so I can categorically say that this is the most difficult election that I have experienced," he said.

"In this particular election, as we have seen since yesterday, we have had problems with extreme situation of low voters turnout."

Mr Egwu attributed the low voter turnout to the fear that has been created in people and the IPOB sit-at-home order that was dissolved before the commencement of the election.

He also added that the low turnout was obvious in the three local governments he supervised - Onitsha North, Onitsha South and Ogbaru local government area.

"In the three local governments, the registered voters are between 14000 and 15000, the number of people accredited on election day was between 1200 and 1500.

"There is a whole gauge of fear that has been created and the threats of violence, and IPOB has been able to enforce overtime the sit-at-home order, so the fear of the repercussions that IPOB would do to people became a threat to the election," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking further on logistics, the commissioner disclosed that some of the contracted suppliers of election materials withdrew a day to election.

"In many instances, we did the logistics, to procure the number of vehicles we needed to carry the personnel and materials, many of the suppliers committed to that but when it was time for election they withdrew from their promises, some reduced the number of vehicles."

The election

Chukwuma Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has so far secured the majority of the votes cast in Saturday's Anambra governorship election.

The results were formally announced at the INEC state collation centre in Awka, Anambra State, on Sunday.

However, the electoral body has declared the election inconclusive as elections were not held in some parts of the state.