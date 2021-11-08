Nigeria: Three Injured As Tanker Explodes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Official

<i>While the actual cause of the tanker explosion is yet to be ascertained as of the time of this report, the official said a vehicle was burnt.</sub>

A tanker exploded near Berger Yard along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday, injuring three persons, an official has said.

While the actual cause of the tanker explosion is yet to be ascertained as of the time of this report, the official said a vehicle was burnt.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the incident said the three injured persons have been taken to the Idera hospital in Sagamu town.

He also fire-fighters are on the ground managing the situation. He advised motorists to remain calm, disciplined and cooperate with traffic managers to avoid a secondary explosion.

"FRSC Ogun Sector Command wishes to inform the motoring public on the traffic situation along Lagos-Ibadan expressway of a burning tanker laden with gas that resulted to fire incident around Danco," he said.

"FRSC rescue team and fire service are fully on the ground managing the situation. Traffic has been diverted to avoid 'secondary crash'. Motorists are advised to remain calm, disciplined, and cooperate with traffic managers," he said.