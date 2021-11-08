Ethiopia: SOE Operation Command Announces Nationwide Suspension of ID Issuance As of Today, Firearm Registration in a Week

5 November 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — State of Emergency Operation Command said that it has confirmed that residence ID cards are being illegally issued in Amhara and Oromia regional states as well as in Addis Abeba city administrations. Therefore, as of today, issuance of residence ID cards is suspended indefinitely in every regional state and city administrations.

The Operation Command also said that with the exception of citizens who are headed or are marching to different front lines, anyone with firearms in regional cities, zonal and district cities, city administrations, is required to register their firearms within a week.

Furthermore, the Operation Command urged taxpayers to pay their taxes in a timely manner and warned against tax office employees instigating and intimidating tax payers not to pay taxes. It also warned that legal action will be taken against the employees of the tax offices who prevent taxpayers from paying their dues in a lawful and transparent manner and are taking advantage of the circumstances for personal gains. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X