South Africa: Bafana Bafana Close in On Final Hurdle to World Cup Qualification

8 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

Hugo Broos and his charges have made significant progress in recent months. But that's not to say there's no room for improvement.

It's been six months since Belgian football coach Hugo Broos joined a long list of coaches attempting to steady a Bafana Bafana ship that has sailed in stormy waters for many years.

With two crucial games left in what is already their most successful qualification campaign in two decades, South Africa are the surprise leaders of Group G in the qualification process for Confederation of African Football (CAF) members.

With four qualifying matches having been played to date, Broos's charges have accumulated 10 points and lead initial group favourites Ghana by a solitary point. They are yet to taste defeat.

Only one team from each of the 10 groups will proceed to the final qualification round, with the group winners drawn against each other for the two-legged clashes to find the five teams in total that will represent Africa at Qatar 2022.

Bafana will play Zimbabwe on 11 November, with victory in that match all but guaranteeing them passage to that final hurdle.

"It's a tricky game. First of all, they are the neighbours, so this is a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X