South Africa: Deputy Speaker Leads Parliamentary Delegation to 51st CPA-Africa Region Conference in Abuja, Nigeria

press release

The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Mr Lechesa Tsenoli, will lead a high-level delegation of Members of Parliament that are scheduled to represent the country at the 51st Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) - Africa Region Conference to be held in Abuja, Nigeria from 8-13 November 2021.

The 51st CPA - Africa Region Conference will be held under the theme: "African Parliaments and the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic". The focus of the conference is on the role of Parliaments in spearheading integrated national efforts to fight the pandemic, share best practices and accelerate recovery interventions to restore people's lives and livelihoods as soon as possible.

The conference has a number of sub-themes that cover areas impacted by the pandemic that include: sharing best practices of Parliaments in combating it; its impact on women and children; economic recovery interventions; youth involvement and on efforts to accelerate the execution of the global 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Various Parliaments are assigned to lead engagements in workshops with presentations on each of the sub-themes. The South African Parliament will lead the social affairs session on Friday, 12 November 2021. The session will be devoted to assessing the impact of the Covid-19 on continental efforts to achieve the SDGs.

The SDGs were adopted in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly as a global pledge to accelerate the human development goals including the eradication of extreme poverty, reduction of various forms of deprivation and inequality as integral to setting the planet on a sustainable course.

The high-level multi-party delegation of the South African Parliament is comprised of Ms Winnie Ngwenya, the National Council of Provinces' House Chairperson for International Relations and Members Support, Ms Audrey Maleka (African National Congress), Mr Mamagase Nchabeleng (African National Congress) and Mr Noko Masipa (Democratic Alliance).

The programme of the conference includes meetings of the Executive Committee of the CPA Africa Region, sub-committee meetings, the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Forum, the platform of the Secretaries of Parliament, the official opening of the conference and the Annual General Meeting where new leadership will be elected.

The CPA (Africa Region) is essentially the African Chapter of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association. It brings together parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth member states in pursuit of mutually beneficial programmes including the strengthening of Parliaments' capacity to play their constitutional roles that include oversight and accountability, law-making and meaningful participation of citizens in their own governance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is made up of over 180 legislatures (or National Branches) that are clustered into nine geographic regions of the Commonwealth. The Regions of the CPA are: Africa, Asia, Australia, British Islands and Mediterranean (BIM), Canada, Caribbean, Americas and Atlantic (CAA), India, Pacific and South East Asia, as well as the United Kingdom.

The CPA Africa Region which was established in 1980, is the largest amongst the 9 regions of the Association, with its Secretariat headquarters located in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and hosted by the Parliament of Tanzania. The Africa Region of CPA has a total membership of 18 National Branches (National Parliaments) and 44 State/Provincial Parliaments (sub-national branches) such as provincial legislatures of South Africa.

For interviews with the leader of the Parliamentary delegation and Regional Representative of Southern Africa, Mr Lechesa Tsenoli, please contact Ms Nolizwi Magwagwa on 081 716 5824 Email: nmagwagwa@parliament.gov.za