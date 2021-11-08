South Africa: Lack of Support for Early Childhood Centres Undermines Development

7 November 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Portfolio Committee on Social Development has been implored by residents of the John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality to ensure that all spheres of government support Early Childhood Development Centres. The committee was conducting public hearings on the Children's Amendment Bill [B18 -2020] in Mothibistad where there was overwhelming support for the Bill.

Participants emphasised that ECD Centres play a critical role in the overall development of children. The current lack of support from government undermines this essential developmental stage of children. Also, while ECDs have been identified as a universal right and a public good by the National Development Plan, the lack of funding and overall support contradict and undermine these governmental objectives.

The skills gap and lack of training of Early Childhood Practitioners were also raised as an area of concern. These lead to poor delivery of of ECD services, which presents a significant risk of diminishing the potential of children to succeed in life. As a remedy, participants called for government to make available funding to empower and upskill Early Childhood Practitioners.

There was also a strong call for the Bill to make ECD compulsory for all children from an early age. Participants also urged government to compel parents to utilise the children's grants to pay for ECD fees to prevent its misuse.

Some participants raised a concern about the plight of undocumented foreign children. These children are not able to write their matric examinations as they are required to have identity documents. A call was made for government to ensure that these children are documented to enable them to study further.

The neglect of children by their fathers was also raised as a matter that the Bill needs to address. Participants were critical of the current law on child maintenance. They were of the view that it falls short in providing for the overall needs of children as they need more than just financial support.

The commmittee welcomed the insightful contributions made by the residents of John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality and assured them that their contributions will be taken into consideration when the committee finalises the Bill.

