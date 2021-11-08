Nigeria: No Going Back On 120% Ondo Varsity Fees Hike, VC Insists As PDP, Parents Kick

Akure — The Vice-Chancellor of University of Medical Sciences, UNIMED, Ondo State, Prof Adesegun Fatusi, has said there is no going back on the hike in tuition fees of the institution.

This coming on the heels of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and parents of students in UNIMED, yesterday, kicking against the 120 per cent increase in tuition fees, saying the increase would swell the number of out-of-school children.

The PDP's Publicity Secretary in the state, Kennedy Peretei, in a statement, said the hike "is a silent notice to parents who cannot afford the new fees regime to withdraw their children."

Akeredolu's antecedents

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has never hidden his penchant for increasing fees in tertiary institutions, since he assumed headship of the state.

The Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, and Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, have suffered serial closures over students' protests bordering on fees' hikes.

The Rufus Giwa Polytechnic in Owo shrank to a student population of 1,753, from over 9,000, due to fees increase.

Most private residential accommodation for students in Owo is now empty. Even the economy of the ancient city has been adversely affected.

Parents and students of UNIMED received shockers when they noticed increment of fees with nearly 120 per cent for 2021/2022 session.

No explanation was given for this hike. Medical students have to pay as much as N1,320,000, as against N515,000 payable in the previous academic session (2020/2021).

"There is no justification for this continuous upward review of school fees, when the economy of the state is practically comatose and workers' salaries are not only irregular but never paid in full.

"The PDP in Ondo State calls on the governor and the APC-led government to wear a human face in taking decisions that affect the well-being of our future leaders."

Parents berate govt

Also faulting the hike, some of the parents who spoke with Vanguard said: "There will be mass withdrawal. It is not realistic.

"Mass withdrawal is looming in the school. We were paying N350,000 and it was difficult.

"We know Medicine is not cheap, but this is on the high side. Other state schools are running medicine but their fees are not as high as N2 million."

No going back on new fees, VC insists

When contacted, the institution's Vice-Chancellor, Prof Adesegun Fatusi, said there was no going back on the new fees schedule.

Fatusi said: "The institution is committed to offering quality education and this position would not be compromised.

"The parents have an option. Their children don't need to study here. Other medical schools are available.

"We run this school almost free of tuition fees. This school is a specialised school and we cannot continue with the previous fees."

