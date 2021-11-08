Nigeria: Don't Sweep Invasion of Justice Odili's House Under Carpet - Niger Delta Agitators

Abuja — Niger Delta agitators have urged the Federal Government to investigate the recent siege to Justice Mary Peter-Odili's house and not to sweep it under the carpet.

A statement by the convener of a coalition of Niger Delta militants, John Dukku, yesterday, in Abuja, said: "We condemn in its entirety the recent invasion of Justice Odili's home in Abuja by agents of the Federal Government.

"We view this action as a ploy to intimidate, harass, humiliate and forcefully evict her from her current position in the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

"We can authoritatively say that the only offence of Justice Odili is because she is the second highest-ranking judge in the Supreme Court and she is from Niger Delta.

"The coalition rejects the claim by the government that suspicious activities were suspected in the building, this claim is baseless and unacceptable.

"We are compelled to ask, what kind of illegal activity could be suspected in a home of respected Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, whose husband has also served as a state governor for eight years? What was the motive behind that invasion?

"We, therefore, warn that on no account should the recent invasion of Justice Odili's home be swept under carpet as we are watching every event.

"Who ordered the invasion? What was his motive(s)? Why is such an illegal invasion important now?"

"In 2016, some targeted Justices Sylvester Ngwuta, John Okoro, Adeniyi Ademola, Nnamdi Dimgba and Mohammed Liman were among those Judiciary hierarchy persecuted without having tangible corruption evidence against them.

"We also recall the gang-up, abuse of power, intimidation, insults, embarrassments and trump-up charges at the Code of Conduct Tribunal against our father, Justice Walter Onnoghen," he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria