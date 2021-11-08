Namibia: T20 World Cup Adventure Concludes Against India

Namibia's T20 World Cup adventure comes to an end today when they take on India in Dubai this afternoon.

With New Zealand beating Afghanistan by eight wickets yesterday, to clinch a semifinal spot along with group leaders Pakistan, India are now also out of the running for the title, but Namibian coach Pierre de Bruyn said he expects a great contest in front of a packed stadium.

"Against India we just want to play good cricket again - against Pakistan, Afghanistan and New Zealand we played 40-over cricket, we weren't blown away by the opposition and we certainly want to do the same against India," he said.

"It's going to be a class game against top class players, the best and most popular in the world. There's going to be a huge crowd that will only shout for India and it's just going to be such an amazing experience for these guys. But we want to continue competing, we want to measure ourselves against these guys while we are competing, and see where we can outplay them," he added.

On Friday, Namibia lost by 52 runs to New Zealand when they got off to a good start, but failed to maintain the pressure as New Zealand took a grip on the game.

After winning the toss and sending New Zealand in to bat, Namibia's bowlers did well to restrict them to 61/2 by the half way stage and when they reached 110/4 off 17 overs, Namibia were still well in the contest.

New Zealand batsmen Glenn Phillips and James Neesham, however, let loose, scoring 53 runs off the last three overs, as New Zealand posted a formidable 163/4 off their 20 overs.

For Namibia, Bernard Scholtz (1/15), Gerhard Erasmus (1/22) and David Wiese (1/40) each took a wicket, while Karl Birkenstock made a fine T20 World Cup debut, conceding just nine runs in his two overs.

In reply, Namibia got off to a fine start with Stephan Baard and Michael van Lingen putting on 47 for the first wicket, but New Zealand struck back with three wickets, as Van Lingen (25), Baard (21) and Gerhard Erasmus (3) were dismissed in quick succession to take the total to 55/3.

Zane Green (23) and David Wiese (16) revived the innings with a 31-run partnership, but Namibia had dropped well behind the run rate and eventually reached 111/7, still 52 runs behind the target.

De Bruyn said he was pleased with the team's performance against New Zealand.

"Again, just like the Pakistan game, I was very pleased for the team and how we operated against New Zealand. Having them at 94/4 after 16 overs that was an incredible performance by the bowlers and the fielders, we wrestled with them all the way, but then we were just outclassed again at the death where they got 67 runs in the last four overs," he said.

"We didn't execute our skills like we wanted to and we were punished, but again, that's the golden lesson that we are learning against these top teams, namely that the moment you drop your intensity or you don't nail your skills, you get punished. We know that with the bat we should be a bit more free-scoring, but responsible, but overall I was happy with our performance against New Zealand," he added.