Namibia: Saints Head Men and Women's Logs

SAINTS went to the top of both the men and women's Premier League logs in the Bank Windhoek Hockey Field League after convincing victories over the weekend.

Saints' men thrashed Windhoek Old Boys Bullets 11-0 to go four points clear of DTS on the log, while their women beat School of Excellence 5-0 to open up a five-point lead over DTS.

In the men's encounter on Saturday evening, Saints dominated from the start as they laid siege to the Bullets' goals with some sweeping attacks.

Christiaan du Raan opened the scoring after only three minutes and following further goals by Dakota Hansen, Brynn Cleak and Fagan Hansen, they already sealed a bonus point by the end of the first quarter.

Cleak completed his hat-trick with two more field goals to make the half time score 6-0, and the one-way traffic continued after the break, as Fagan Hansen also completed his hat-trick, while Owen Hatton and the Myburgh twins Gerhard and Anton scored one goal each.

With the bonus-point victory Saints went to the top of the log on 15 points, while the former leaders, DTS, who were inactive, are second four points behind.

WOB Maroons joined DTS on 11 points after picking up two victories over the weekend.

On Friday they encountered stiff resistance from the School of Excellence, before winning the match 2-1, but on Saturday they romped to a 6-0 victory against Nust.

In the latter match, Maroons already clinched a bonus point after leading 4-0 at half time, before easing to a comfortable victory.

Their goal scorers were Dylan Finch with two, and Nathan van Niekerk, Rory Hammond, Siyabonga Martins and Kevin Barnard with one goal each.

In another match on Friday night, Nust and WOB Bullets both got their first points of the season when they played to a 3-all draw.

In a close encounter, Nust took the lead through a field goal by Mark Sungayi, but Tyler Adkins opened Bullets' account just before the half time break.

Michael Truter put the Bullets ahead for the first time early in the third quarter, but Stanley Kruger soon equalised for Nust with a field goal.

Nust regained the lead through Baggio Karigub, but Dirk Basson once again drew the Bullets level as they battled it out to an entertaining draw.

In the Women's Premier League, Saints increased their lead at the top of the log after a 5-0 victory against School of Excellence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Saints opened their account with a short corner goal by Danja Meyer, while another by Azaylee Philander put them 2-0 ahead by the end of the first quarter.

From then on they steadily increased their lead with Philander completing her hat-trick while Haylee Schickerling made the final score 5-0.

Saints now lead the log on 13 points from four matches, but DTS remained in touch, after beating WOB 4-1 on Friday.

DTS took the lead through Anthea Coetzee, but WOB immediately struck back with an equaliser by Jarrien Hartzenberg a minute later.

Marlene Coetzee, however restored DTS' lead to put them 2-1 ahead at half time, and further goals by Coetzee and Jaime Gillies completed a bonus-point victory.

DTS are now on eight points with a match in hand over Saints, while WOB are third on four points and SoE last on zero points.