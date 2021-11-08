Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records One Death, 86 Fresh Cases Sunday

8 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (<a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">NCDC</a>) has announced an additional death from the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday.

The centre, in an update on its Facebook page, noted that 86 new infections were recorded across seven states of the federation.

It added that the fatality toll now stands at 2,906, while a total of 212,713 infections have been confirmed in Nigeria.

According to the centre, a total of 204,379 people have been successfully discharged, while 5,428 are still down with illness.

Breakdown

The new data revealed that Kaduna topped the chart with 41 cases, followed by Lagos State with 24 cases.

Meanwhile, 19 of the 24 cases recorded in Lagos were said to be a backlog for November 6.

Osun State in the South-west reported 10 cases, while Bauchi State in the North-east reported six cases.

Two other South-western states of Ekiti and Ondo recorded two cases each, while Edo in the South-south reported a single case.

The NCDC also added that eight states: Delta, Kano, Ogun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, and Taraba registered no case on Sunday.

