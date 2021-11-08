Nigeria: Speeding Driver Dies in Anambra Accident

8 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The FRSC said the accident could be attributed to speeding and loss of control.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra said an accident involving two vehicles at Okeohia on Ihialla-Owerri Expressway, has claimed the life of a male adult.

The Sector Commander of the corps, Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, on Sunday.

Mr Irelewuyi said the accident could be attributed to speeding and loss of control.

"The fatal crash involved an unidentified driver of a Nissan commercial bus with registration number NKK 314 VT and unidentified driver of a Trailer with no registration number.

"Eyewitness report indicates that the bus driver was carrying illegal crude oil and was speeding. As a result of excessive speed, he rammed into a stationary trailer.

"The trailer driver on seeing what had happened, immediately entered his vehicle and drove off.

"Five persons were involved in the crash, including four male adults and one female adult.

"The corpse of the bus driver was taken to Our Lady's Mortuary in Ihiala after he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty," he said.

While condoling with the family of the dead, the sector commander urged motorist to obey traffic regulations and maintenance of safe speed limit to prevent road accidents. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X