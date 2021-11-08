South Africa: Gauteng Police Haul 1000 Suspects At the Weekend

Twenty-five drunk and driving suspects arrested in the West Rand on Saturday were among 1 058 people that were arrested by the police during high-density operations in Gauteng at the weekend.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson, Captain Kay Makhubele, said police in the Tshwane District conducted an integrated operation where they arrested over 300 suspects who were wanted for various crimes.

He said seven suspects were arrested during a raid on illegal liquor outlets.

"Of the arrested suspects, illegal immigrants were taken in to be processed by the Department of Home Affairs. Over 150 other suspects were arrested during operations and raiding of wanted suspects in the district.

"More than three hundred and fifty suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni and West Rand for crimes ranging from attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm, dealing in drugs, driving while under the influence of alcohol, assault, malicious damage to property and house breaking while the 25 drunk driving suspects were arrested during a road block in West Rand."

He said intelligence driven operations conducted in Johannesburg resulted in the arrest of more than 250 suspects for criminal offences that include rape, possession of suspected stolen property, assault, possession of drugs and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Over 140 suspects were arrested in Soweto for crimes ranging from possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle, possession of suspected stolen property, malicious damage to property, car hijacking, kidnapping, fraud, attempted murder, driving while under the influence of alcohol, among others.

All the suspects will appear at the various magistrates' courts from Monday, 08 November 2021.