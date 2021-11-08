South Africa: Over 23 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in SA

South Africa has vaccinated 10 930 people on Sunday, of which 2 361 were children between the ages of 12 and 17.

According to the Department of Health, this means there is now 23 151 823 distributed doses since the start of the inoculation programme.

Data shows that 12 855 692 or 32% adults are now fully vaccinated.

In addition, there are 210 149 single Pfizer doses given to teenagers in the country.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa now stands at 2 923 956 with 205 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of infections were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal after 53 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The province is followed by 40 cases in Gauteng, 35 in the Western Cape, 26 in Northern Cape, 18 in Free State, 14 Eastern Cape, 13 North West, six in Mpumalanga, while Limpopo had zero infections.

"This increase represents a 0.8% positivity rate," the institute said, adding that the seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

In addition, the country also logged 13 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 89 332.

"The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2 818 103 with a recovery rate of 96.4%."

Meanwhile, there has been an increase of four hospital admissions since the last reporting cycle, with 3 804 patients who are receiving hospital care for Coronavirus.

Globally, as of 5 November 2021, there have been 248 467 363 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5 027 183 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.