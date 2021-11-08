Nigeria: Lagos Police Investigates Death of FAANs AGM

The Lagos State police command, says it has begun investigation into the death of Mr. Abdulrahaman Musa, Assistant General Manager (AGM), Electrical Engineering Department, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria ( FAAN), Lagos.

The police spokesman in Lagos, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the investigation to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday.

Ajisebutu, however, did not give details of how far the investigation had gone.

"The case is under investigation at Abattoir Police Division. Arrest is not to my knowledge yet," he said.

General Manager, Public Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Herienta Yakubu, who also confirmed the incident to NAN, said that the management has set up an investigation committee of enquiry on the death.

She declined further information, adding that the incident has been with committee of enquiry and they will await the outcome of the committee's report.

A younger brother of the deceased, Mr. Nuhu Momoh, told NAN that his brother left his house on Sunday 31st Oct., 2021, and never returned home as expected that day.

Momoh said himself and the deceased's wife were worried when it was getting late and he was not come back home, stressing that all his phones were switched off.

He said they made efforts to trace him and called some of his friends before they found his car along old Abeokuta road, beside Bola Event Center involved in a mild accident.

Momoh said eye witnesses confirmed that his brother was very Ok and that he even came down by himself.

He said that eye witnesses further told them that his brother made efforts to get a towing van to remove the vehicle, but could not get any around.

Momoh said they were told that his brother then decided to take his leave, by planning to come around the following morning, 1st Nov. 2021, for the vehicle.

"At that moment, a security man at the Oando filling station in the area confirmed that the car was dropped with him before his brother left. The security man said that while going, some hoodlums were following him and that was all he knew.

"Although, we have reported the case to the Abattoir police station and police command headquarters Ikeja., we will continued in our search till we received a call on Thursday 4th Nov. 2021.

"The call came from Abattoir police station that they got a report of a dead body at Alaramimo Canal, if I could go check for identification and on getting there, I confirmed he was the one," he explained.

Momoh appealed to the police to unravel those behind the murder of his brother.

NAN