Nigeria: 224 Players Listed As Vemp Tennis Championship Serves Off

Abuja — No fewer than 224 players are jostling for the 3rd edition of the VEMP National Open Tennis Championship which served off yesterday at Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The national open organised by VEMP Limited in conjunction with Nigeria Tennis Federation(NTF) will climax on November 13.

The sum of N6.5million is up for grabs out of which N3, 250,000 of the total prize money is for the men and N3, 250,000 for the women's events respectively.

The tournament with players from across the country participating, will witness battles for the ultimate prize in four categories, namely men's singles, men's doubles, women's singles, and women's doubles.

There will be three days of qualifiers for the men which are in a round of 64 while that of women will be round of 32 with ITF bronze-badge referee, Saidu Musa as tournament director.

The main draw for men and women is 32 while the men's double will also be a round of 16 draw. The women's double will be a round of 16.

The President of Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) Ifedayo Akindoju commended the VEMP Limited for their great contributions towards the development of tennis in the country adding that the tournament shall be guided by the rules established by the International Tennis Federation and the Code of Conduct of the NTF.

The men and women's singles winners of the 2nd edition of the VEMP Open in 2019, Sylvester Emmanuel and Oyinlomo Quadre are expected to defend their titles at the start of the main tournament today.