West Africa: Ecowas Heads of State to Hold Another Extraordinary Summit On the Political Situations in Guinea and Mali

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened another Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situations in Guinea and Mali. The Summit was held in Accra, Ghana on November 7, 2021.

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government held an Extraordinary Summit on September 16, 2021, on the political situations in the two (02) ECOWAS Member States. After the Summit, a high-level delegation was deployed to Guinea to convey the decisions of the Authority.

Another high-level delegation with the ECOWAS Mediator to Mali, former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, also undertook a mission to Mali.

The Heads of State considered and discussed the situation in the two Member States during the Extraordinary Summit.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/ecowas-calls-for-more-support-to-sustain-regional-democratic-stability/