Liberia: World Girls Win Pre-Season Tournament

8 November 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

By Naneka Hoffman

World Girls FC have been crowned champions of the World Girls Maiden Pre-season tournament for 2020/2021.

The upper women's division big spender on Thursday, November 4, 2021, dragged Senior Female Professional 4-1 in a Maiden Pre-Season Tournament at Tusa Field in Gardnersville, outside Monrovia.

A goal each from Albertee Sawyer, Angel Browne, Lucy Kikeh, and Nigeria Prime League Delta Queens Football Club former striker, Chindima Onuwka earned World Girls the championship.

For splendid performance during the tournament, Players Chindima Onuwka won the Most Valuable Player and Top Scorer, while Mamie Kallon won the Best Midfielder.

Though being defeated, Senior Female Professional Players Rhokida Jacobs won the Best Defender title and current Goalkeeper Olive Wolo won the Best Goalkeeper award.

The World Girls Maiden Pre-Season Tournament was organized by World Girls President, Rochelle Woodson to give female teams equal opportunities like their male counterparts.

The tournament which was the first edition brought together eight female clubs, including Earth Angels, Blanco FC, DC Shooters FC, Senior Pro Female, Pro Sisters, Monrovia Football Academy, Island Queens, and the host, World Girls FC.

The Iron Lady Girls went on the road undefeated throughout the tournament after playing 3 games.

However, they walked away with sixty thousand Liberian dollars as a cash prize, plus medals and trophy.

World Girls were guided by experienced License 'C' Coach Alhaji Konneh.

Meanwhile, Madam Woodson has extended thanks and appreciation to the Liberia Football Association and the media especially, sponsors, staff, and coaches for their support during the tournament.

