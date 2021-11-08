Kenya: Credible Probe Will Clear the Air

The probe launched by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) was initially welcomed by many Kenyans.

It seemed like a great leap forward in trying to fix the FKF and get rid of the present rot that is choking Kenyan football.

The Senate debate on the matter opened our eyes to other issues touching on the conduct of the probe itself. The questions raised by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior and his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen were valid.

From Senator Kilonzo, who is a lawyer, we learned that something was amiss in the probe. He sought a statement from the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare asking the panel to state reasons why FKF, a statutory body under the law, was not issued with a notice of inspection citing nature of the inspection, the documents required, material or evidence relied upon by the CS in making the decision.

Indeed, FKF president Nick Mwendwa had complained about it, adding that the conclusion of the probe seemed predetermined.

The federation's chief executive officer Barry Otieno said: "We only learnt of the order of the inspection through the media. There was no notice, which is against the laws of natural justice."

That is exactly what the senator was referring to. If it is a serious probe, which we really want, it must follow the law to the letter. If it appears as a witchhunt, then it shall come to a cropper.

We want a clear investigation geared towards correction of all wrongs and if it is done in a manner that reeks of partisanship and futile populism, then we do not care about it.

The same senator also said: "The statement should state whether the CS is aware that the said inspection team is largely composed of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and National Intelligence Service." That, too, raises eyebrows.

For his part, Senator Murkomen asked about the use of the Sports Fund.

We must ignore the opinions of the leaders who are against the probe simply because of fear of a Fifa ban on our country. We must also ignore the comments from the FKF leaders of yore who led us into the present predicament.

We only want a probe that is clean and which will give us good results.