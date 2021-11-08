Angola: President Attends Inauguration of José Maria Neves

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, Monday left Luanda for Cape Verde, where he will witness the swearing in ceremony of the President-elect of that West African country, José Maria Neves.

The event, according to a statement from the President's office, will take place on Tuesday in Praia.

José Maria Neves, 61, was elected in the first round of elections (on 18 October), the fifth President of the Republic of Cape Verde, with 51.5 percent of the votes.

Jose Maria Neves had the support of the opposition African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde (PAICV), which he led and for which he was prime minister from 2001 to 2016.

He has been a party leader, president of the PAICV, of which he has been a militant for nearly 40 years, national deputy and mayor of Santa Catarina.