Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Announces 863 Recoveries, 20 New Infections

Luanda — Angola reported this Sunday the recovery of 863 patients, 20 new cases and 1 death, in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, 853 recovered people reside in Luanda, 5 in Huambo, 3 in Bié and 2 in Benguela.

The new cases, whose ages range from 6 to 86 years, were diagnosed in Luanda. The list included 12 male and 8 female patients.

In the last 24 hours, the laboratories processed 681 samples by RT-PCR, with a daily positivity rate of 2.9 percent.

The death involves a 64-year-old patient residing in the province of Huila.

Angola has 64,674 confirmed cases, of which 1,720 deaths, 60,016 recovered and 2,938 active. Of the active cases, 10 are critical, 6 severe, 23 moderate, 19 mild and 2.880 asymptomatic.

At treatment centers, 58 patients are hospitalized, while 83 citizens are serving institutional quarantine and 96 contacts of positive cases are under medical surveillance.