Angola: Deputies Vote Second Deliberation On General Elections

Luanda — The National Assembly (AN) will on Monday discuss and vote, in its second deliberation, on the draft amendment to the Organic Law on General Elections, under the terms requested by the President of the Republic.

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, recently requested the reappreciation of some norms of the Law of Amendment on General Elections, in order to reinforce, in some areas, the instruments that guarantee greater equality between the competitors and ensure competition, smoothness and electoral truth, in the framework of the permanent implementation of the democratic rule of law.

The National Assembly recently approved the Organic Law on General Elections with 126 votes in favor, 52 against (UNITA, CASA-CE and PRS) and one abstention (FNLA), which the President of the Republic did not promulgate.

During the first Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the 5th Legislative Session of the IV Legislature of the National Assembly, the discussion and vote, in general terms, on the Proposed Law on the Code of Fiscal Benefits is also scheduled.

Also going to the discussion and vote, in generality, the Law Proposal that authorizes the National Bank of Angola (BNA) to issue and put into circulation commemorative currency.