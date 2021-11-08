Angola: Petro Strengthen National Soccer Championship Lead

Luanda — Petro de Luanda won today (Sunday), at the 22 de Junho Stadium, Desportivo da Huíla, by 3-0, in a game of the sixth round of the National Football Championship (Girabola 2021/2022), keeping the lead with 16 points.

The goals of the oil team were scored by Gleison, at 31 and 37 minutes, while Yano scored the third, at 45+3.

In Benguela, at Ombaka Stadium, Bravos do Maquis also beat Sporting, by 3-0, with goals scored by Dabanda (twice) and Dungula.

Also today, 1º de Agosto lost in Huambo, by 0-1, against Recreativo da Caála.

The lone goal of the match was scored by Vitinho, at 36 minutes.

Saturday, for the same round, Interclub won at the 22 de Junho Stadium, in Luanda, Kabuscorp do Palanca, by 2-1.

Julinho, at 31 minutes, and Mano Calesso (43') scored for the Police team, while Dié scored, at 69', for the "palanquinos".

In other matches, Cuando Cubango FC drew 0-0 against Desportivo da Lunda Sul, at the Eucaliptos field, in Bié, and Benguela's Williete beat Académica do Lobito, 2-0, at Ombaka Stadium.

The goals were scored by Francis, at 51 minutes, and Coxe, at 72'.

The Sporting de Cabinda-Recreativo do Libolo and Sagrada Esperança-Progresso do Sambizanga matches were postponed "sine die".

SEVENTH ROUND

Day 13 (Saturday)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kabuscorp do Palanca-Cuando Cubango FC (16h00, Coqueiros)

Day 14 (Sunday)

Progresso Sambizanga-Académica do Lobito (16h30, Coqueiros)

Desportivo da Huíla-Interclube (15h30, Tundavala)

Clube Desportivo da Lunda Sul-Recreativo da Caála (15:00, Mangueira)

Day 15 (Monday)

Wiliete de Benguela-Sporting de Benguela (16h00, Ombaka)

The matches initially scheduled for Saturday (13th) have been postponed on a date to be indicated, as part of the game on Friday, 12th, between Angola-Egypt, qualifying for the World Cup to be held in 2022 in Qatar.

The matches are Sporting de Cabinda-Sagrada Esperança (15h30, Tafe), Bravos do Maquis-Petro de Luanda (15h00, Mundunduleno) and Recreativo do Libolo-1º de Agosto (15h00, Calulo).