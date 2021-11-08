Angola: Lunda Norte Gains University Campus

Dundo — The province of Lunda Norte will gain in 2022, a university campus to meet the demand of the current framework of training needs in the region.

The announcement was made by MPLA's first secretary in Lunda Norte, Ernesto Muangala, during the XII provincial conference of balance and renewal of mandates of the local committee, stressing that the budget for the project has already been approved by the Government.

Without advancing the budget for the construction work and the courses to be taught, he informed that the architectural project made in 2010 is currently being rectified, in order to adapt it to the current context.

He also announced the entry into operation of the Cuango Higher Technical Institute in 2022, with the courses of nursing, geology and mining, in the first phase.

Still in the Education sector, Ernesto Muangala informed that in 2022, at least 34 new schools will start operating in the ten municipalities, to house more than three thousand students in all teaching subsystems.